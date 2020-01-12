Mark Ingram, Mark Andrews are active for the Ravens

The Ravens will have two of their biggest offensive weapons for tonight’s divisional round game against the Titans.

Running back Mark Ingram returns after injuring his calf in Week 16. He was limited in Thursday’s practice and listed as questionable.

With a forecast that calls for a 90 percent chance of rain, Ingram could play a big role for the Ravens.

The Ravens also will have tight end Mark Andrews, who was limited in Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury and listed as questionable.

Baltimore’s inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, receiver Jaleel Scott, offensive lineman Andre Smith, offensive lineman Ben Powers, cornerback Iman Marshall, cornerback Anthony Averett and safety Jordan Richards.

The Titans’ inactives are offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), receiver Rashard Davis, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle Joey Ivie, receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) and linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder).