Mark Ingram limps off with calf injury

Three of the Ravens’ star players came up limping on the same drive before Justin Tucker kicked a 31-yard field goal with 11:32 left.

Running back Mark Ingram went down after a 2-yard carry by Lamar Jackson on the first play of the fourth quarter. Ingram collapsed on the field before finally limping off.

The Ravens report Ingram has a calf injury.

He is in the locker room and unlikely to return, though the Ravens list him as questionable.

Two plays later, Jackson got up limping after a late hit by Sheldon Richardson. He initially headed for the sideline, signaling for Robert Griffin III to replace him. But Jackson stayed in the game.

Tight end Mark Andrews left for the sideline limping three plays later after being called for offensive pass interference with 12:04 left. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reports Andrews taped up his right ankle and was ready to go back in.