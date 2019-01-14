Mark Ingram hopes to remain in New Orleans beyond this season

Saints running back Mark Ingram becomes a free agent in the offseason. He made it clear he hopes to return to the Saints.

“I was drafted here,” Ingram said, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune. “I met my wife here. My children were born here. Very rarely does anybody get to spend their career in one place. I love New Orleans. I love this team. I love this organization, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. I hope we win a Super Bowl and hopefully everything works out. It’s a business, and I hope everything works out. I love it here. . . .I’m not looking just to leave New Orleans. I’m not looking to just up and leave New Orleans. My squad, you know we’ve got a good squad. I feel like we could do this type of thing for many more years. I’m not looking just to bail out of New Orleans.”

The Saints used the 28th overall choice on Ingram in 2011, and he has rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career. The team has paired him with Alvin Kamara the past two seasons to form one of the best running back tandems in the NFL.

So the Saints surely want to keep Ingram beyond this season but at the right price as he will turn 30 in December.