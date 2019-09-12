Mark Ingram, Brandon Carr back to full practice for Ravens

The Ravens opened their practice week with several key players out of practice or practicing on a limited basis, but they bumped up a couple of those players during Thursday’s session.

Running back Mark Ingram was listed as a limited participant Wednesday due to a shoulder issue, but it doesn’t look like it is going to impact his availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Ingram was a full participant on Thursday and so was cornerback Brandon Carr.

Carr didn’t practice for non-injury reasons on Wednesday while fellow corners Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith were both out with injuries. Smith won’t play this week due to a knee injury, but Humphrey was back for limited work despite the back injury that sidelined him on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown remained limited with a foot injury. Brown dealt with the same problem last week, but played and scored two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, that he thinks Brown will “be ready to roll this week” as well.