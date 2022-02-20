Mark Glowinski named a player the Colts should keep

The Indianapolis Colts face some big decisions this offseason and while most of the buzz has been dominated by the Carson Wentz saga, there are still other players who warrant attention.

Among them will be the pending free agents for the Colts. With roughly 24 unrestricted free agents set to hit the market, the Colts will have their eye on keep a handful of them before the legal tampering period opens on March 14.

NFL.com’s Gil Brandt believes right guard Mark Glowinski, who is a pending free agent, is a player the Colts should keep.

Whether the Colts stick with Carson Wentz (who, I should note, is guaranteed $15 million in 2022) at QB or turn elsewhere, maintaining cohesion up front should be a goal, especially considering how important the run game was to Indy’s success last season. Glowinski ranked in the top 20 in both offensive grade and run-blocking grade, per PFF, among NFL guards with 800-plus snaps in 2021. Retaining him would be a win, especially with left tackle potentially in need of attention, as Eric Fisher also heads for the market.

We stated earlier this month how it might not be a bad idea to keep Glowinski around for at least another season. He’s provided stable production at right guard and continuity is certainly an aspect that shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Colts probably have a lot of confidence in Danny Pinter, who is entering his third season. Though, it isn’t clear if they are ready to hand him the keys to the starting right guard spot. Having him earn it while competing with Glowinski for the role might benefit the team more if the latter is willing to return on a likely one-year deal.

The Colts have yet to re-sign any of their major pending free agents as of this writing, and it will be interesting to see if Glowinski is a priority for the front office this offseason.

