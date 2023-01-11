Mark Fox talks Cal’s consecutive home victories, building team chemistry and more with Andy Katz

California men's basketball head coach Mark Fox talks with Andy Katz in this special Pac-12 feature. The Golden Bears are currently 3-13 overall and 2-3 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

