Mark Fischenich: Ask Us: Robo-call zombies looking more and more like an unstoppable force

Aug. 8—Q: We get, on our landline, several calls every day about car warranties, Medicare, credit cards, etc. We tell the caller we are on a "Do Not Call" list, and we tell them not to call us again, but nothing seems to dissuade them. Short of giving up our landline, any suggestions?

A: Actually, giving up the landline won't necessarily work either unless you give up the cell phones, too. Ask Us Guy recently renewed the registrations on both of his family's used vehicles, which he thinks prompts a bump in the car-warranty calls. They come regularly on the home phone, despite it being registered with the federal leave-me-the-heck-alone list.

But shortly after receiving this question, he also got a call on his cell phone in which "Katie from the Dealer Service Department" wanted to sell him an extended warranty. And just yesterday, it was "Rachel at Vehicle Services."

The reader and Ask Us Guy are far from unique, according to John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"It's a really annoying problem that drives people crazy and consumers complain about it to us on a regular basis," Stiles said. "There are a couple issues that make this tough: 1) responsible companies abide by the registry, so the ones that are violating it are the criminals; 2) the violators are very difficult to trace; 3) even when they can be traced, they are usually based in other states, so it's hard to hold them accountable under state law. Because these are violations that almost always cross state lines, beefed-up federal enforcement is key."

People who want to better understand the problem can get details from the Attorney General's publication "The Do Not Call Registry and Unwanted Calls" at www.ag.state.mn.us/Brochures/pubUnwantedTelemarketCalls.pdf.

Stiles offered a "Cliff's Notes version."

"The list works well for legitimate business, but most of the calls coming through are criminals," he said.

While the registry performed fairly well in the 1990s, newer technology such as auto-dialers has allowed scammers to make calls at a very low cost. And "spoofed calls" — which give a call-recipient a fake caller-ID number or even a number that falsely indicates it's coming from a government agency or even from law enforcement — make it easier for the scammers to avoid detection.

"Spoofing is illegal, but enforcement is difficult," Stile said.

The Federal Communications Commission, which has the authority to regulate the telecommunications industry, estimated there were four billion unwanted scam calls per month in 2020 nationwide.

The AG's office shares the same tips offered by the FCC when consumers seek advice.

—Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. Let them go to voicemail.

—If the caller claims to be from a legitimate company or organization, hang up and call them back using a valid number found on their website or on your latest bill if you do business with them.

—If you answer and the caller (often a recording) asks you to press a button to stop receiving calls, or asks you to say "yes" in response to a question, just hang up. Scammers often use these tricks to identify, and then target, live respondents, or to use your "yes" to apply unauthorized charges on your bill.

—Be aware: Caller ID showing a "local" number no longer means it is necessarily a local caller.

—If you answer and the caller asks for payment using a gift card, it's likely a scam. Legitimate organizations like law enforcement will not ask for payment with a gift card.

—If you receive a scam call, file a complaint with the FCC Consumer Complaint Center by selecting the "phone" option and selecting "unwanted calls." The data collected helps track trends and supports enforcement investigations, according to the FCC.

—If you have lost money because of a scam call, contact your local law enforcement agency for assistance.

—Ask your phone company if it offers a robocall blocking service. If not, encourage them to offer one. You can also visit the FCC's website for more information about illegal robocalls and resources on available robocall blocking tools to help reduce unwanted calls.

And for people who haven't registered their telephone numbers in the National Do Not Call Registry, they might as well do it at www.donotcall.gov/ or by calling 1-888-382-1222 from the phone number you want to register.

It won't dissuade "Katie from the Dealer Service Department" or "Rachel at Vehicle Services," because Katie and Rachel are foot soldiers in an endless and unstoppable army of evil zombies (in Ask Us Guy's opinion), but it will keep telemarketers from law-abiding companies from bugging you.

