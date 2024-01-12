Mark Few looks for 700th career win as Santa Clara hosts No. 23 Gonzaga

Jan. 11—First half

13:12 — GU 13, SC 13: Zags tie it up in an instant with back-to-back steals and layups from Watson.

Watson up to nine points on 4 of 4 shooting. He and Ike (four points) are the only Zags scorers.

15:51 — SC 8, GU 2: Woeful start for the Zags, who are 1 of 7 from the field and are being out-rebounded 6-2 at the first media timeout.

Broncos finding success inside with six points in the paint. SC is 4 of 6 from the field.

19:28 — SC 2, GU 0: Marshall opens the scoring after both teams trade turnovers and the Zags miss their first two attempts from the floor.

Pregame

Mark Few is on the cusp of joining an elite club.

Gonzaga's coach is one win away from career No. 700. A win tonight at Santa Clara and Few would become the 37th men's coach to do so and the second-fastest since Kentucky's Adolph Rupp accomplished the feat in 837 games.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Accolades aside, the Zags (11-4, 2-0 West Coast) are in search of their first true road game of the season. How they fare against the Broncos (11-6, 2-0), who figure to be one of the best teams in the conference this year, will be a good barometer for the rest of GU's conference schedule.

Gonzaga opened WCC play with routs of Pepperdine and San Diego last week in Spokane. SCU, meanwhile, edged Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine on the road.

The Broncos picked up nonconference wins over Pac-12 teams Stanford, Oregon and Washington State, but lost lost to three Mountain West teams in New Mexico, Utah State and San Jose State. SCU also lost to Yale, which Gonzaga handled in its season-opener.

GU is playing its first true road game since losing at Washington on Dec. 9.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 70-30 all-time series lead over Santa Clara and has won the last 26 meetings since 2011. The Zags won the last meeting 88-70 in Santa Clara, opening up a 43-24 lead at halftime.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Key matchup: Once a Gonzaga recruit, Adama Bal thriving at Santa Clara after two seasons at Arizona

The top challenge for Gonzaga Thursday night at Santa Clara will be containing a high-impact transfer who's blossomed under Herb Sendek after struggling to get on the floor at a power conference school a year earlier. — Read more

