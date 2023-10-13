Mark Edwards: Tide plays early, AU kicks off late, and we're picking all the big games

Oct. 13—Colorado coach Deion Sanders had fiery words for TV networks that force schools to play late football games.

"Who makes these 8 o'clock games? Dumbest thing ever. Stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o'clock for a darn game?" Sanders said Wednesday, according to an ESPN report. "What about the East Coast — do they even care about ratings? Is anyone watching it? What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o'clock? What are we supposed to do in the hotel?"

This week, the networks have gone the other direction with Alabama. The Tide will host Arkansas at 11 a.m. Good grief, that's an early start for anyone going to the game.

Auburn is at LSU at 6 p.m., and that's not a whole lot better than 8 p.m., although LSU likely would want to schedule night home games even if the TV networks weren't involved. Playing at night used to be their thing years and years ago.

Auburn (3-2) at No. 22 LSU (4-2): Auburn is coming off back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Georgia, and unless craziness happens, the Tigers likely are out of the SEC West race.

LSU is 3-1 in the league and needs to win this one to keep the pressure on first-place Alabama. ... LSU 38, Auburn 20

Arkansas (2-4) at No. 11 Alabama (5-1): Alabama hasn't looked like Alabama this year, as it doesn't seem nearly as many can't-miss NFL prospects cover the depth chart. Still, the Tide has fought and won four straight. The Sagarin ratings have Alabama as the country's third-best team and the Tide's schedule ranks third as well. Only South Carolina (No. 1) and LSU (No. 2) have played a tougher schedule.

Alabama fans likely would settle for not having any more touchdowns called back. The Tide is up to six this season, which has to lead the nation, if anyone kept up with that statistic. ... Alabama 42, Arkansas 17

No. 1 Georgia (6-0) at Vanderbilt (2-5): The Bulldogs haven't played all that well against a pretty soft schedule this year, but in last week's 51-13 win, Georgia flexed its muscles. At this point, unless Tennessee can beat UGA in Knoxville in November, the Bulldogs likely will go undefeated. ... Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 7

No. 8 Oregon (5-0) at No. 7 Washington (5-0): This game matches two very good quarterbacks. For Oregon, Bo Nix is fifth nationally in passing efficiency. For Washington, Michael Penix Jr. is third. And it's PENIX, not some other word.

The winner of this game will have an inside track to make the Pac-12 championship game, but the battle for both teams is far from over. Both teams still must play No. 19 Washington State, No. 16 Utah, No. 10 Southern California and No. 15 Oregon State. For the Pac-12 to get a team in the College Football Playoff, somebody is going to have to go unbeaten and win the league title game. Good luck with that. ... Washington 31, Oregon 28

No. 10 Southern California (6-0) at No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2): USC quarterback Caleb Williams leads the country in passing efficiency. He was fourth last year in his Heisman season. ... Southern California 24, Notre Dame 23

No. 18 UCLA (4-1) at No. 15 Oregon State (2-1): Both teams are long shots to make the Pac-12 title game, but Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is fun to watch. He was a two-year starter at Clemson before transferring this past off-season. ... Oregon 24, UCLA 21.

Texas A&M (4-2) at No. 19 Tennessee (4-1): The Vols are a really strong running team, leading the Southeastern Conference and averaging 6.2 yards a carry. ... Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 24

No. 25 Miami (4-1) at No. 12 North Carolina (5-0): This is the best opponent North Carolina has faced so far. ... North Carolina 28, Miami 21

Missouri (5-1) at No. 24 Kentucky (5-1): Kentucky is good up front, averaging 5.8 yards when running the ball and 3.1 against the run. ... Kentucky 30, Missouri 28

Florida (4-2) at South Carolina (2-3): Spencer Rattler tossed 28 touchdown passes and 3,031 yards as the Oklahoma starter in 2020, but he hasn't performed nearly as well since then. Even so, he's good enough to beat a mediocre Florida team. ... South Carolina 29, Florida 26.

Last week: 8-2. Missed on Oklahoma's win over Texas and Louisville's win over Notre Dame.

