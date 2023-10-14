Mark Edwards: Tide nearly bungles another one, and Saban's getting frustrated

Oct. 14—TUSCALOOSA — Alabama might be the worst good team in college football.

Sometimes this team just can't get out of its own way.

It doesn't seem like it should be this way. The Crimson Tide ranks high in just about all of those analytics we see. They're third nationally in the Sagarin rankings and third in the power index that ESPN uses.

Their record is 6-1 and unbeaten in the league, which puts them well positioned to win their division and a chance to win an SEC championship and make the College Football Playoff. Just like pretty much any of Nick Saban's other Alabama teams.

But does this Alabama team pass the eye test? Does this Crimson Tide look like one of the three or four best teams in the country? After watching Alabama all season, including Saturday's skin-of-their-teeth 24-21 home win over Arkansas, the answer seems obvious.

Of course not.

This isn't like any other Alabama team under Saban.

At least Saturday, Alabama didn't get a touchdown called back because of a penalty. That's happened six times this year, and I'd love to know if any other team in the country has a number anywhere close to that. If any do, their can't be a lot of them.

In this one, though, Alabama did the opposite — in the second half, it did everything it could to give Arkansas a touchdown.

Midway through the third quarter, Alabama led comfortably 24-6 when Arkansas faced third-and-eight. The Razorbacks gained only a couple of yards on the next play, but a 15-yard facemask penalty kept the drive alive. Later, Arkansas threw incomplete on third-and-five, but a penalty for pass interference kept the ball in the Razorbacks' hands.

That led to an Arkansas touchdown, which swung the momentum, which meant Alabama had to fight for its life in the fourth quarter.

When Alabama nearly bungled away eventual wins over South Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Saban praised his team for its resilience. He mentioned more than once how he was proud of this group.

When Alabama once again won in spite of itself Saturday, Saban wasn't in the mood to praise anymore. He was frustrated.

He said near the end of his 10-minute postgame news conference that he sometimes uses reporters to send a message to his team, and this time the message was clear:

Get your (expletive) together.

"Hopefully we can learn how to beat the other team," Saban said.

Then with more force, he added, "Not just win the game, but beat the other team. Which means you've got to play for 60 minutes."

It's hard to see how Alabama can match up with the strongest teams in the country. It's hard for the Tide to put away Arkansas, which Saban touted highly. He mentioned that the Razorbacks lost to LSU by only a field goal and Ole Miss by a touchdown.

He praised the Arkansas quarterback, K.J. Jefferson, mentioning specifically when Alabama had Jefferson wrapped up for a sack, but he broke away. That led to another terrific rant about the rear ends of flies, gnats and cows.

"That quarterback is a handful," Saban said. "When a quarterback can take a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a fly's ass ... I mean, a gnat on a cow's ass. That was one of the most impressive plays I've ever seen a player make."

But when you're in last place in the division, it's usually for a reason. So, no matter how close Arkansas' games have been this year, this is a game Alabama should've polished off easily. It shouldn't have come down to a play with two minutes left, when Alabama needed to make a first down or watch Arkansas have more than enough time to set up Cam Little for a tying field goal. And Little's leg is so strong, he's just about in range when Arkansas crosses midfield.

At this point, Alabama's biggest issue is the passing game. It has such potential. Jalen Milroe has such a strong arm, and Tide receivers can beat defensive backs downfield often enough, that they're good for at least a few chunk plays.

But Milroe gets sacked a ton. At times, it's defensive schemes. He struggles with decision-making, too. At times, Alabama's line has gotten whipped physically, especially Saturday.

Milroe got sacked five times Saturday, which puts the season total to 31. That's in seven games.

Last year, Alabama quarterbacks got sacked 22 times in 13 games. From 2018-20, Alabama gave up 46 sacks combined. That covers 41 games. Alabama is on pace to beat that just this year.

Saban says his team has to handle defensive pressure better.

Otherwise, Alabama has better receivers and running backs than we probably are giving the Tide credit for. The defense is exceptionally good most of the time. Will Reichard, the new all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Conference history, is the most consistent kicker in the country.

And, for the most part, they fight their rear ends off. Or a fly's rear end. Or something like that.

If Alabama can keep winning these types of games, the Tide is going to have chances to play games at the end of the season with real stakes. Will Alabama be ready?

