Mark Edwards: Picking Tide over Texas, AU over Cal, but JSU will fall

Sep. 8—Texas is back ... in Tuscaloosa. For the first time since 1902 when the Longhorns beat Alabama 10-0.

Auburn is headed to Berkeley, Calif., to face Cal for the first time in school history. Jacksonville State heads to Coastal Carolina for an interesting meeting. We've got other games, too, as we pick 10 college games of note:

No. 11 Texas (1-0) at No. 3 Alabama (1-0): Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe showed out against Middle Tennessee, but Texas brings a much bigger challenge to town.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had an up-and-down season in his first year as a starter in 2022, but he did do good things against Alabama, Oklahoma and Kansas State. He's back and more experienced, which would mean more if this game was in Austin, Texas. ... Alabama 24, Texas 14.

Auburn (1-0) at California (1-0): This game looks better on paper than it actually is. Cal has won 11 games in the last four years, while Auburn already is looking improved with Hugh Freeze in charge.

Last week in a win over UMass, the Tigers showed they still can run the ball with authority. The passing game is much better than a year ago. ... Auburn 31, Cal 17.

Jacksonville State (2-0) at Coastal Carolina (0-1): Jax State has looked good through two games, but this is a tougher test. Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall will be one of the best quarterbacks JSU has faced in the past decade.

Defensively, JSU is strong up front, but the defensive backfield could use more experienced depth, although Kolbi Fuqua and Jeremiah Harris provide excellent play and leadership. ... Coastal Carolina 27, Jacksonville State 17.

Stanford (1-0) at No. 6 Southern California (2-0): After years of dominating this matchup, USC has lost five of its last nine to Stanford and nine of its last 15. When the Trojans have had Caleb Williams at quarterback, they're 1-0. He looked fantastic in USC's first two games, throwing for nine touchdowns with no interceptions. ... Southern California 49, Stanford 17.

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-0): Even with star quarterback Sam Hartman gone to Notre Dame, Wake Forest has enough to dispatch Vanderbilt, which looked decent but not great in opening wins over Hawaii and Alabama A&M. ... Wake Forest 30, Vanderbilt 10.

Furman (1-0) at South Carolina (0-1): Wow, so South Carolina is willing to play smaller in-state opponents? I'm sure Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz would love for his counterpart at Alabama, Greg Byrne, to accept his invitation for a game. ... South Carolina 38, Furman 7.

No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) at No. 24 Tulane (1-0): The last time Ole Miss beat a ranked team in its own stadium was 2017 at Mississippi State. Lane Kiffin is 4-6 at Ole Miss against teams ranked at the time he faced them. ... Ole Miss 31, Tulane 28.

No. 23 Texas A&M (1-0) at Miami (1-0): Miami drilled Miami-Ohio 38-3 in the Hurricanes' season opener, and I guess the prize is you're allowed to be referred to simply as "Miami," rather than Miami-Ohio or Miami-Florida. ... Miami 24, Texas A&M 18.

Arizona (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0): MSU ran the ball 39 times for 298 yards in last week's 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana, which may be a sign of how the Bulldogs will look in the post-Mike Leach era. ... Mississippi State 30, Arizona 17.

No. 10 Notre Dame (2-0) at North Carolina State (1-0): Notre Dame's Sam Hartman, who spent five seasons as Wake Forest's quarterback before transferring, already has six touchdown passes. That gives him 116 for his career, which is 12th in NCAA history. His legend grows. ... Notre Dame 37, N.C. State 24.

Last week: 7-3. (Missed on South Carolina's loss to North Carolina, LSU's loss to Florida State and Clemson's loss to Duke.)

