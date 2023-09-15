Mark Edwards: Picking Saturday games, while SEC isn't a sure thing anymore

Sep. 15—Is the Southeastern Conference suffering a downcycle?

It happens. You can't be the best all the time. So far, the league is 3-6 against Power Five conferences, including 1-4 against the ACC, 2-1 against the Pac-12 and 0-1 against the Big 12.

In the three wins, Tennessee beat Virginia at home 49-13, Mississippi State beat Arizona at home 31-24 and Auburn beat Cal on the road 14-10.

Certainly, it's a small sample size, which doesn't prove too much, but it's still an odd record, considering how the league has thrived in recent years as the standout conference nationally, especially at the top. I'm still convinced that having Alabama and Tennessee join Georgia and Ohio State in last year's playoffs would've made a more interesting Final Four than what we got.

Anyway, let's get on to this week's picks:

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) at South Florida (1-1): It's hard to imagine that Jalen Milroe's struggles last week in the loss to Texas will cost him his job. If Nick Saban was considering a change, you'd think he would've made a switch at some point against the Longhorns.

Milroe has made only three collegiate starts, and he doesn't have the same talent at skill positions that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones did. ... Alabama 35, South Florida 10.

Samford (1-1) at Auburn (2-0): After getting a good road win at Cal, Auburn returns home for a relatively routine non-conference game and the third win of the season. ... Auburn 45, Samford 10.

South Carolina (1-1) at No. 1 Georgia (2-0): Believe it or not, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck rates lower than Milroe in passer rating. Milroe is seventh in the SEC, while Beck is eighth. ... Georgia 31, South Carolina 10.

No. 8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0): Michigan State has suspended head coach Mel Tucker without pay after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Harlon Bennett will serve as interim coach, but Mark Dantonio, who won 114 games as the Spartans' head coach in 2007-2019, will serve as associate coach. As for Washington, keep an eye on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's really, really good. ... Washington 38, Michigan State 24.

No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1): Florida has won 16 of the last 18 in this series, but the Vols are better and coming off a 38-33 win last year. ... Tennessee 28, Florida 21.

Georgia Tech (1-1) at No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0): Ole Miss junior Jaxson Dart leads the SEC in passer rating. ... Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 24.

No. 14 LSU (1-1) at Mississippi State (2-0): Mississippi State is at home and has a veteran quarterback in Will Rogers, who has 87 career touchdown passes. Still, it's LSU, which has recruited better and has a better team. ... LSU 34, Mississippi State 27.

No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) at Missouri (2-0): KSU has an excellent quarterback in Will Howard, who has played well in every one of his collegiate starts, except last season against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Add another Power Five loss to the SEC's ledger. ... Kansas State 30, Missouri 26.

Colorado State (0-1) at No. 18 Colorado (2-0): Deion Sanders polarizes the college football fan base like nobody else these days, but there's no doubt he's 2-0 partly because his son, Shedeur Sanders, is an exceptional quarterback. He has thrown for 903 yards with a 77.5 completion percentage, six touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Colorado 45, Colorado State 21.

No. 3 Florida State (2-0) at Boston College (1-1): When Florida State lost to Jacksonville State in the second game of 2021, it didn't look like Mike Norvell would last the season, much less thrive. But after starting the 2021 season 0-4, FSU has won 17 of 22 games since then.. ... Florida State 35, Boston College 13.

Last week: 9-1. Missed on Alabama's loss to Texas.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.