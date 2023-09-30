Mark Edwards: Mark Edwards' picks: Tide should win on road; tough day ahead for AU

Sep. 30—Alabama and Auburn will play in a couple of rivalry series that haven't been close in recent years.

Auburn hosts Georgia, which has beaten the Tigers five straight times and 15 of the last 18. Alabama visits Mississippi State, which hasn't beaten the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban's first season in 2007.

No. 1 Georgia (4-0) at Auburn (3-1): Before the season, Auburn named quarterback Payton Thorne as one of its team captains and the starting quarterback. Now, he's fighting for his job, and the head coach, Hugh Freeze, even apologized Wednesday in a media teleconference that the Tigers haven't done a good job coaching him.

Maybe former Auburn and NBA great Charles Barkley had the best comment this week on the Next Round show:

"I'm all in on Coach Freeze," he said. "Now I will say this — if y'all gonna be down there baptizing people, please pray for better quarterback play." ... Georgia 27, Auburn 10

No. 12 Alabama (3-1) at Mississippi State (2-2): Mike Leach is no longer here to run an offense that excites fans and frustrates defensive coordinators. The current version of MSU ranks 10th in the SEC in total offense, 11th in rushing, 11th in passing efficiency and 12th in offensive touchdowns.

Alabama has struggled even more, ranking last in the league in total offense. Fortunately for the Tide, the defense is excellent. Alabama has allowed only six touchdowns this year, and within the SEC, only Georgia can match that.

Surely, the trend of having at least one touchdown called back because of penalty will stop sooner or later. ... Alabama 28, Mississippi State 13

No. 22 Florida (3-1) at Kentucky (4-0): Kentucky ranks first in the SEC in run defense, but Florida is second. The Gators also lead the league in total defense and rank fifth nationally. ... Kentucky 21, Florida 20

South Carolina (2-2) at No. 21 Tennessee (3-1): You might have a hard time identifying Tennessee's jersey numbers Saturday. The Vols are going with their "Dark Mode" look with black jerseys and orange numbers. Then again, those orange numbers on a white jersey aren't always easy to see, either. UT has won 11 straight at home. ... Tennessee 38, South Carolina 24

No. 13 LSU (3-1) at No. 20 Ole Miss (2-1): When Lane Kiffin pours a lot of his heart into a game and Ole Miss loses — as he did in last week's loss at Alabama — his team's effort the next week is usually less than stellar. ... LSU 31, Ole Miss 24

No. 23 Missouri (4-0) at Vanderbilt (2-3): Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann ranks second in the SEC with 11 touchdown passes but first with seven interceptions. Ken Seals, who replaced him late in last week's loss to Kentucky, could get the start. ... Missouri 34, Vanderbilt 20

No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at No. 17 Duke (4-0): Duke is fourth nationally in scoring defense, while Notre Dame is seventh in total defense. The Irish might be undefeated if they could remember to put 11 men on the field in their goal-line defense package. ... Notre Dame 21, Duke 14.

No. 24 Kansas (4-0) at No. 3 Texas (4-0): Alabama knows all about how dangerous Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers' moon-ball passes are. He has thrown for 1,033 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Texas hasn't scored fewer than 31 points in a game this season. ... Texas 38, Kansas 20.

No. 8 Southern California (4-0) at Colorado (3-1): Well, we all figured the good times would end sooner or later for Colorado. After getting beat down by Oregon, Deion Sanders and his team are left to pick up the pieces, which USC will scatter again. Even so, Colorado has turned into one of college football's most riveting stories. When's the last time any of us thought about Colorado football? The 1990s? ... Southern California 42, Colorado 14

No. 10 Utah (4-0) at No. 19 Oregon State (3-1): Oregon and Southern California are the two best Pac-12 teams to this point, but don't sell short Utah, the two-time defending conference champs. They're a four-point underdog at Oregon State, but go with Utah in this Friday night game. ... Utah 28, Oregon State 21

Last week: 10-0. Picked a close game between Oregon and Colorado but the Ducks blew them out. Picked Ohio State to win comfortably over Notre Dame, but that was a squeaker.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.