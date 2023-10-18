Mark Edwards: 'Keep doubting': Webb proves us wrong (again) with career performance

Oct. 18—JACKSONVILLE — Zion Webb has an account on X (formerly known as Twitter). It's under BigSteppa Webb, with the handle @bankrollwebbie.

The Jacksonville State quarterback says he doesn't look at it a whole lot, although he does seem to repost various stuff about his team and his accomplishments nearly every day, including the Jax State football account's announcement of Tuesday's game captains. (He was one of the three.)

He adds that he spends too much time chasing around his two young sons to worry about what anybody is saying about him online.

Whether he knows or not (and I'm guessing he does), he's not the most popular guy on social media among his team's own fans. Not everyone is enamored with the seventh-year senior, who has played in 46 Jax State games, although it feels like 406.

Honestly, some of it is warranted. There's no way around that.

Webb was recruited to Jacksonville State way back in 2017 to play quarterback for a program firmly entrenched in the Football Championship Subdivision. So much has changed since then. JSU upgraded conferences, not once but twice. The Gamecocks are part of the Football Bowl Subdivision now and play in Conference USA.

This is all so far removed from where JSU was in 2017, but Webb is still here, still wearing No. 10 and still trying his best to help the Gamecocks win games.

But the funny thing about Webb is that every time it seems JSU should just leave him behind and move on to somebody who's taller, with a stronger arm, and a bigger reputation, Webb steps up big and shows he's not done yet.

Through six games, Webb looked done. He had one game in which he looked like the guy who led JSU to a pair of conference championships — that explosive performance against Middle Tennessee State a couple of weeks ago.

But in the following game, a loss to Liberty, he suffered a concussion. It marked the latest ailment he's suffered in seven years of college football. It looked like the best thing Rich Rodriguez could do for Webb was having him stand on the sideline next to him the rest of the year. Let one of the younger guys take over.

Then in Tuesday's 20-17 win over CUSA preseason favorite Western Kentucky, Webb played the best game of his career. He totaled 218 passing yards and 146 on the ground. That total of 364 is a career high.

He was at his best in the fourth quarter on the nine-play, 91-yard drive for the tying touchdown. He was nearly as good on the next drive, which went 45 yards in 10 plays and resulted in Alen Karajic's game-winning 41-yard field goal.

I sort of wish Rich Rod had allowed Webb and the offense to continue pushing for the touchdown, instead of playing for the field goal. I really think they would've crossed the goal line.

Although it turned out to be the right call, Rich Rod even said later he had questions about whether he should go for a touchdown instead of working the clock for a field goal.

Webb did all this without even a full week of preparation. He missed the first two days because he hadn't passed the concussion protocol test yet.

After the game, in the media room on the sixth floor of JSU Stadium, Webb could lean back in a chair and enjoy the moment. Teammates J-Rock Swain and Anwar Lewis sat on his right and Karajic on his left. Although the moderator kept trying to wrap up the news conference to make way for Rich Rod's time with the reporters, Webb kept giving long, insightful answers to our questions.

Asked about the doubts at least some of his own fan base have, Webb just smiled and said, "Keep doubting."

"Keep doubting," he repeated, with his three teammates nodding their agreement. "That's what I like. It's just going to give me the drive. Something to work for. Something to work toward."

Then he smiled again and added, "We coming, though."

In the future, Jax State will have bigger guys at quarterback with strong arms and four-star resumes. They'll be recruited to play in an FBS program, and they'll be ready to do so.

But, for now, Zion Webb has one more year wearing No. 10 for Jacksonville State, and while he's certainly not perfect, he's a pretty good guy to have leading your team.

He's won some big games, including Tuesday, and he deserves respect.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.