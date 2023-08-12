Mark Edwards: How does JSU look? It's not an easy question to answer

Aug. 12—JACKSONVILLE — With two weeks to go until the season opener, Jacksonville State looks ... what do we really know?

As we've covered plenty to this point, the Gamecocks are entering a brand-new era, so it's hard to say how good JSU looked in its scrimmage this past Saturday morning.

This fall marks JSU's first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision after nearly three decades in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Gamecocks are joining a revamped Conference USA, which has only four teams back from a year ago (Florida International, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Texas-El Paso). Five other schools have joined (JSU, Liberty, Sam Houston, New Mexico State and Louisiana Tech).

There's plenty of new players on the roster, as JSU shifts from guys good enough to win in FCS to guys good enough to win in FBS, as the Gamecocks are hoping.

A media poll released three weeks ago slotted JSU seventh out of nine teams. A year ago, the ASUN coaches put JSU fourth out of six teams, and Rich Rodriguez's team responded by taking everyone behind the woodshed.

So, as we analyze Saturday's scrimmage, keep in mind we're playing something of a guessing game. My bet is that even Rich Rod and his staff aren't exactly certain how this team will perform in C-USA.

The defense looked better on Saturday than it did in the team's first scrimmage seven days earlier. They played with lots of energy, and even quarterback Zion Webb — who shined big-time in the first scrimmage — and his offense sometimes found yardage hard to come by.

Rodriguez said the defense's effort pleased him, but he's concerned about how the back end of the secondary played.

JSU ran 12 series with Webb, Logan Smothers or T'Sean Smoot at quarterback and managed three touchdowns, and two came on deep passes. Webb found Perry Carter for a 53-yard score, and Smothers threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Rechsteiner. Smothers also had a 37-yard non-scoring pass to Jayson Jones.

In fairness, Smoot lost a chance for a touchdown because he, Webb and Smothers are wearing blue non-contact jerseys. While the running backs and receivers are fair game, Rich Rod doesn't want the three quarterbacks hit. Even a tap on the shoulder with one hand is enough to end the play.

Smoot ran up the middle on a keeper, and if not for the "tap" rule, his sprint wouldn't have ended until the end zone.

Walk-on quarterback Ashton Frye of Springville also rushed for a touchdown against a collection of reserves.

Running back Ron Wiggins scored on a 47-yard run, and it was the same now-you-see-him and now-you-don't type of play that Jacksonville High fans saw often when he was in high school. He's got tremendous vision and fantastic quickness. Seriously, if there's even a small opening, he'll find it, and he's gone.

A couple of JSU defensive backs had their moments: Maine transfer Austin Ambush, a junior, had an interception, and true freshman cornerback Geimere Latimer picked off two.

Near the end of the two-hour workout, JSU worked several plays on fourth-and-goal at the defense's 3-yard line. The defense is still trying to figure out how to catch freshman quarterback Earl Woods in those situations. He was not wearing a non-contact blue jersey.

Still, the defense looks solid ... unless it was fourth-and-goal at the 3. We joked afterward that if the Gamecocks avoid that situation, they're fine.

At quarterback, Rodriguez isn't giving away any thoughts on the competition to start. He joked that the kickoff for the Aug. 26 opener against UTEP at home will be 4:30 p.m., and we'll find out the starter at 4:29.

Here's guessing that something significant must change for Webb not to win the job. He's been healthy all off-season, and it has shown. He looks comfortable with Rich Rod's temp offense, his teammates and his own abilities.

Still, what do we know? It's a new era, and we're all learning on the fly.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.