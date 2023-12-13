Mark Drakeford stands down as First Minister of Wales, triggering contest to replace him

Mark Drakeford (PA Wire)

Mark Drakeford has said he will stand down as First Minister of Wales, triggering a contest to replace him.

The 69-year-old Labour politician, who has been Wales’ leader since December 2018, said he hoped his replacement could be in place before Easter 2024.

At a news conference in Cardiff on Wednesday morning, he said: “In the meantime, I will remain as First Minister in the full sense of that job.”

Mr Drakeford has suffered a slump in poll ratings and has come under fire for policies including the widespread use of 20mph limits on Welsh roads.

A YouGov poll of 1,004 Welsh voters for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University earlier this month found his popularity is at an 18-month low, with 56 per cent believing he is doing a bad job of being First Minister.

In a resignation statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the Welsh Labour leader said on Wednesday: "When I stood for election as Leader of Welsh Labour, I said I would stand down during the current Senedd term.

That time has now come. — Mark Drakeford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MarkDrakeford) December 13, 2023

"That time has now come. It has been a great privilege to serve as leader of this party.

"Together, we have achieved a huge amount over the last five years in some of the toughest times we have known.

"Despite all the chaos in Westminster, the ongoing impact of Brexit, climate change and the pandemic, by working together, we have delivered record results for Welsh Labour in the local government and Senedd elections.

"Our greatest task is still ahead of us - to return a Labour UK Government and start repairing the huge damage which has been inflicted by the Tories over the last 13 years.

"I will work tirelessly to secure that Labour victory and to continue delivering on the promises we made to people all across Wales in 2021 to deliver a stronger, fairer and greener Wales."

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday described Mr Drakeford as a “true titan” of Welsh and Labour politics.

"On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I pay tribute to Mark Drakeford for an outstanding career," said Sir Keir.

“Mark has set a clear standard for public service in UK politics, always putting others before himself. During his five years as First Minister, against a backdrop of austerity, instability in Westminster and navigating the pandemic, he has delivered for Wales with steely determination and quiet authority.

“Above all, Mark is a kind and decent man, who lives his Labour values.

“A proud Welshman, Wales too can be proud of Mark, for his fight for working people. He’s a true titan of Welsh and Labour politics. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him and we all wish him the very best for his retirement.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “I wish @MarkDrakeford all the best as he moves on from his many years of public service.

Mark Drakeford with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Getty Images)

“We will continue to work closely with the Welsh Government to build on our joint work to spread opportunity for people across Wales.”

Mr Drakeford said there would be time for political obituaries once he had left office and he would remain “fully focused” on the job until he steps down.

In a statement on the mezzanine floor of the Senedd building in Cardiff, he said: “There will be plenty of time for political obituaries and retrospection once I cease to be first minister but not before.

“In a five-year period which has seen Wales deal with austerity, Brexit, the Covid pandemic, the climate crisis, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and four different prime ministers so far, there will be lots to reflect upon.

“For now I will continue to be fully focused on delivering the promises we made to people across Wales in the last Senedd election.

“The next Welsh leader and first minister will I hope have an opportunity which has not come my way, and that is to work with a newly-elected Labour government in London and I will work as hard as I can to see that Labour government elected.

Mr Drakeford was first elected to the Senedd - the Welsh Parliament - in 2011 as the Member for Cardiff West.

He served in various ministerial roles from 2013 under the leadership of Carwyn Jones, before succeeding him as First Minister and Welsh Labour leader in 2018.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies said on Wednesday: “I wish Mark well as he stands down from the helm.

“While we may have different visions for Wales, I know I’m joined by colleagues in holding a huge amount of respect for his dedication to the job of first minister.

“It’s important, however, with this announcement that there is no distraction from the really important job of delivering for the people of Wales.

“Labour politicians jockeying for the role of first minister must not detract from this.”