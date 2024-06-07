Mark Dobmeier feeling healthy as 'biggest race of the year' arrives

Jun. 6—GRAND FORKS — Mark Dobmeier is finally starting to feel normal again.

The Grand Forks sprint car driver has gone through two separate major injuries in recent years due to accidents during races.

He suffered broken vertebrae in an accident in 2020 and suffered major burns to his legs in a crash in 2023.

"I'm feeling more comfortable this year," Dobmeier said. "I'm through the recovery stage and everything. My body is what it's going to be. I've adapted to a lot of things. I've just got more calmness to me in the car, more of a comfortable feeling. Things are working well. I feel good and I feel comfortable."

It showed last week.

Dobmeier started eighth in the feature at River Cities Speedway and methodically worked his way to the front. He won for the first time at The Bullring this summer.

Now, it's on to a bigger stage.

The World of Outlaws are in Grand Forks for a show at 6 p.m. Friday at River Cities Speedway.

"I'm looking forward to it," Dobmeier said. "This is probably the biggest race of the year that I look forward to the most — the one I have the most emphasis — when I have the World of Outlaws in my hometown. I've had good luck against them. I've beaten them at Husets and Knoxville. To win at the hometown track is the ultimate goal. I have a huge fan following and I'd love to pull it out with the fans there."

This is the first World of Outlaws race in Grand Forks since a major shakeup in the sprint world.

A new sprint series, High Limit Racing, launched this year, pulling some drivers from the World of Outlaws tour.

"My impression so far is. . . so far, so good for both series," Dobmeier said. "Both series have had an excellent number of followers. It's been very competitive in both series. Both series have been putting on good races. It's a big shakeup, but I don't see anything crazy going on so far. It's two good series."

World of Outlaws retained nearly all of the drivers who have won shows in Grand Forks.

That includes 12-time winner Donny Schatz and current points leader David Gravel, who won last June at The Bullring.

"If you look at the field, they lost a few main guys like Brad Sweet," Dobmeier said, "but other people have stepped up. No matter what, there's a fierce competition level and a lot of followers."

That means a victory would be memorable for Dobmeier.

He'll get another chance Aug. 23, when the Outlaws are back for a second show at River Cities Speedway this summer.

"The excitement around town is awesome," Dobmeier said. "Everyone knows when the Outlaws are coming to town. It's a good show. It's fun to see everyone in the stands. Hopefully, we can get them up and out of their seats."

2023 — David Gravel, Logan Schuchart

2022 — Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet

2021 — Brad Sweet

2020 — Kyle Larson

2019 — Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz

2018 — Donny Schatz, Donny Schatz

2017 — David Gravel, Donny Schatz

2016 — Donny Schatz, Donny Schatz

2015 — Donny Schatz, Donny Schatz

2014 — Donny Schatz, Daryn Pittman

2013 — Cody Darrah, Donny Schatz

2012 — Kraig Kinser, Sammy Swindell

2011 — Craig Dollansky, Craig Dollansky, Steve Kinser

2010 — Steve Kinser, Joey Saldana

2009 — Donny Schatz, Craig Dollansky

2008 — Donny Schatz

2007 — Joey Saldana