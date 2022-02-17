Mark DeLeone out as Lions inside linebackers coach

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is making changes to his staff ahead of his second season in Detroit.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News was the first to report that inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone will not return to the team for the 2022 season.

DeLeone joined the Lions last year after spending two seasons as the linebackers coach in Chicago. He spent the previous six seasons on the Chiefs staff and broke into the NFL with the Jets in 2012.

The Lions have also parted ways with a couple of other assistants this offseason. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was fired and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers left to take the same position with the Broncos.

