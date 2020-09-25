Mark Davis withdraws from European Masters after cue is stolen from car

Mark Davis has withdrawn from the European Masters tournament after his cue was stolen from his car.

The Englishman, who was due to face world number four Mark Selby in the third round at the Marshall Arena on Friday, was forced to pull out as a result, handing his opponent a walkover and a place in the last 16.

A post on the World Snooker Tour’s official Twitter account said: “Mark Davis has withdrawn from the BetVictor European Masters as his cue has been stolen from his car. Mark Selby receives a bye to the last 16.”

The 48-year-old, who is ranked 39 in the world, beat Amine Amiri 5-1 in the first round and Nigel Bond 5-4 in the second round to book his showdown with Selby.

Davis, who has two tournament 147 breaks to his name, was runner-up at the 2018 English Open.