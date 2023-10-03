Mark Davis tells fans who want Josh McDaniels out to "smarten up"

The Raiders continue to struggle under owner Mark Davis.

Nearly two years after coach Jon Gruden resigned in the aftermath of the deliberate leak of emails he had sent while working for ESPN, the Raiders are struggling. In lieu of giving the permanent job to interim coach Rich Bisaccia (who took the team to the playoffs), Davis cleaned house and imported the Patriot Way.

It hasn't gone the right way. The Raiders have lost three in a row since beating the Broncos to start the season. Fans wants coach Josh McDaniels to be fired.

Specifically, a group of fans who got within earshot of Davis's suite at Sundays Raiders-Chargers game let him hear about it. Davis responded by telling them to "smarten up." He eventually sent the same message via gesture, pointing to his temple.

The best play in that situation is to just wave and smile. Or to not sit in the open air in a spot where fans can accost an owner with insults or whatever.

For Davis, it goes with the territory. The Raiders, on his watch, have been bad. Even when Gruden was there, it wasn't working.

It's currently not working. When will it ever work for the Raiders?