Mark Davis sweating out completion of construction at Allegiant Stadium

The construction of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas doesn’t have all that much margin for error in order to be ready for the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Several workers on the project have come down with cases of the coronavirus and had to leave the job and self-quarantine. An additional 15 cases were reported prior to the weekend. It’s part of the challenges the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to overcome to have their new digs ready to play in come August.

With the project scheduled for substantial completion by the end of July, Raiders owner Mark Davis acknowledged it could be a close call.

“The least important thing in life is the score at half time,” Davis said in an interview with 1100 ESPN, via Mick Ackers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Until you get the job done, you just don’t know. When we do that ribbon-cutting (ceremony) you may see me wipe a bead of sweat off my brow.”

The Raiders do have some cushion to work with. Their first two preseason games are scheduled on the road so they don’t have to host a preseason game until August 21 against the San Francisco 49ers. And if fans are still not set to be allowed to attend the games at that point, certain areas of the stadium not being fully finished could prove rather inconsequential.

