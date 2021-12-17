Mark Davis suggests Browns fly to Las Vegas to smooth out 'competitive disadvantage'

The Week 15 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has officially been moved to Monday due to the Browns' COVID-19 outbreak, and Raiders owner Mark Davis isn't entirely thrilled with it.

Davis told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN that "healthy and safety is always No. 1, but it's tough." He believes the two-day postponement puts the Raiders at a "competitive disadvantage."

Just spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis on game being moved back to Monday: Heath and safety is No. 1, but it's a competitive disadvantage to the @Raiders. Maybe the #Browns should fly to Las Vegas. @ESPNNFL @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/OxZgyHK9XF — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 17, 2021

Davis didn't explain why he believes it's a "competitive disadvantage" for the Raiders to face a Browns team on Monday that would have gotten some, but not all, of their starters back from the reserve/COVID-19 list — especially since the original plan was for the Raiders to face a Browns team with pretty much all of their starters able to play. The Raiders are still going to have an advantage on Monday since the Browns will almost certainly be playing shorthanded even with the extra two days.

Davis may be concentrating on what would be beneficial to his own team instead of what would actually be fair, because his suggestion for how to fix this "competitive disadvantage" problem certainly favors the Raiders

"Maybe Cleveland should travel here," Davis said. "That would make it more fair."

Having the covid-infected Browns fly to Vegas to play a football game that was supposed to be played at their own stadium definitely puts the Browns at a competitive disadvantage, which is the opposite of fair. It also puts owner Jimmy Haslam at a financial disadvantage, since it eliminates a Browns home game and turns it into a Raiders home game.

If anyone is wondering why the commissioner's office makes these vital scheduling decisions instead of the owners, Davis' comments should tell you everything you need to know.