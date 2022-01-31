Raiders owner Mark Davis opened a Monday press conference by thanking interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and the rest of the team for their hard work in getting the team to the playoffs this season, but quickly pivoted to officially turning the page to the organization’s next chapter.

Davis confirmed reports from the weekend that the team would hire Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator previously coached the Broncos and had an agreement to take over the Colts in 2018, but backed out after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles.

Davis also announced the hiring of Dave Ziegler as the team’s new General Manager. Ziegler replaces Mike Mayock, who was fired after the playoff loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Ziegler was most recently the director of player personnel for the Patriots, so he and McDaniels make up a package deal trying to come up with the formula that’s eluded many others who have left New England for other clubs.

Mark Davis announces hiring of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler originally appeared on Pro Football Talk