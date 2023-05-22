Mark Davis “absolutely not” in favor of TNF flexible scheduling

Raiders owner Mark Davis is among those not in favor of additional flexible scheduling for Thursday Night Football.

Davis told Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY that he would rather just have the NFL “make the schedule and play it,” adding he’s “absolutely not” supporting additional flexing.

Davis also took a dig at one of his team’s division rivals when further explaining his position.

“If you have a Raiders-Chargers game in Las Vegas scheduled for a Thursday and all of the fans driving from Los Angeles — the Raiders fans and all three Chargers fans — buy their tickets and book their hotels, how in the hell do you schedule it and now say, ‘Sorry, it’s now on Sunday?’” Davis told Bell. “How in the hell do you do that?”

But, Bell added, Davis seemed resigned that the revised TNF flexing proposal — which would allow a game to be switched with a minimum of 28 days’ notice — will pass during the league’s spring meeting this week.

Giants co-owner John Mara famously called the initial proposal from the March league meeting, which would have allowed a game to be flexed from Sunday to Thursday with a 15-day notice, “abusive” toward fans.

