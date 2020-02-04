In a lengthy thank-you note on Twitter, Mark Dantonio stepped down as the head coach of Michigan State football on Tuesday.

Dantonio had served as the head coach of the Spartans since 2007. He's one of the most accomplished head coach in school history, finishing with a record of 115-57 at the helm, a .669 winning percentage.

To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And the Maryland Terrapins certainly won't miss the fact that he's gone.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, the Spartans have won five of the six matchups, outscoring the Terrapins by a total of 138-86. Four of the five Michigan Stae victories were by double-digits, with two by more than 20 points.

Maryland's lone victory over Michigan State came at home in 2016, Dantonio's lone losing season in East Lansing. The victory was arguably the Terps most impressive conference win since joining the Big Ten.

Who Dantonio's successor will has yet to be announced.

Maryland can only hope they will have more success against the new reign in East Lansing because they struggled significantly against almost all of Dantonio's squads.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Mark Dantonio steps down as Michigan State football coach, and Maryland won't miss him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington