Mark Dantonio steps down at Michigan State

There’s big news in the college football world on Tuesday and there could be some ripple effects felt in the NFL.

Mark Dantonio announced that he is stepping down as the head coach at Michigan State. Dantonio took over the program in 2007 and went 115-57 over his 13 years on the job.

Dantonio stepped down after receiving a $4.3 million bonus in mid-January.

There’s no word on who might be in the mix to replace Dantonio and it’s certainly possible that they could have an NFL assistant or two on their list of coaches they’d like to talk to about the opening. A quick glance at coaches who could conceivably fit the bill shows that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh started his coaching career at Michigan State, but there’s no sign that anyone is thinking about a return to East Lansing.

Any hiring will be followed by other staffing moves that will lead to some spinning of the coaching carousel, however, and that could wind up impacting someone in the league before it comes to a stop.