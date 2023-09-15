Mark Dantonio will be on sideline for Michigan State football, but won't have a headset

CLARIFICATION: This story has been edited to reflect Michigan State's clarification that Mark Dantonio will be on the sideline but will not count against the NCAA's 10-coach limit.

Michigan State football announced further details of its restructured coaching responsibilities Friday, naming defensive analyst TJ Hollowell as its 10th on-field assistant coach. Hollowell is in his fourth season as a defensive analyst with the Spartans after arriving from Coastal Carolina.

The decision means that former head coach Mark Dantonio, who recently returned to serve as associate head coach and to assist acting head coach Harlon Barnett in the transition process, will not be one of the 10 assistant coaches allowed by the NCAA. Instead, he will serve as an advisor on the sideline, but he will not have a headset for Saturday evening's game against No. 8 Washington at Spartan Stadium.

"Mark Dantonio is an excellent football coach and it’s been great having him back in the building this week,” Barnett said. “Coach D brings the calming presence, the wisdom, and the knowledge of being a head coach. He is a tremendous resource for our staff and players and is willing to help with all aspects of the operation."

Barnett was named as acting coach and Dantonio was brought back after Mel Tucker was suspended Sunday following a USA TODAY report detailing sexual harassment allegations against Tucker from sexual assault survivor and national victims rights advocate Brenda Tracy. Tucker admitted to investigators that he masturbated during a phone call with Tracy in 2022, but said he believed it was consensual.

Former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio watches warm up before the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Since the allegations came out, Tucker has released a statement calling an upcoming hearing on the matter a "sham" and saying the phone call was a "mutual, private event between two adults living on the opposite side of the country."

Dantonio's role

It was said multiple times during the initial press conference announcing the suspension on Sunday and during Barnett's first time at the podium that Dantonio would be wearing a headset in whatever capacity he is serving. Now, Michigan State is saying that Dantonio will serve as more of an advisor.

“In terms of the coaching staff, after evaluating our immediate needs this week, we felt that it was best served for Coach D to help in an advisory role and for TJ Hollowell to be our 10th on-field assistant coach," Barnett said. "TJ has knowledge of our defensive schemes and personnel having been on staff for four seasons, which provides the most seamless transition for our program. As the 10th on-field assistant, TJ can go on the road recruiting, and has done so for our program previously. I’m confident in our coaching staff and I appreciate all of the hard work everyone is putting in with our players and program.”

