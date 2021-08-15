Mark Dantonio listed in ESPN’s ‘Top 100 college football head coaches of past 50 years’ rankings

Former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is considered one of the best in the last 50 years.

ESPN came out with a “Top 100 college football head coaches of the past 50 years” rankings this week, and Dantonio cracked the list. Dantonio came in at No. 48 on the list, with Bill Connelly writing the following about the Spartans’ all-time leader in wins:

“Dantonio rode an old-school, flash-free formula — run the ball, defend — to a 2013 Rose Bowl, a 2015 CFP bid and three straight top-10 finishes. And he did so at a school with two top-10 finishes in the 40 years before his arrival.”

Other former Spartans’ coaches on this list include Darryl Rogers (No. 82) and Nick Sabin (No. 1). Sabin, of course, has experienced most of his success that earned this top spot from his time at LSU and Alabama.

