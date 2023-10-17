Mark Daigneault provides injury updates for Cason Wallace, Kenrich Williams

During Monday’s practice, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided injury updates on a pair of players.

The Thunder added Kenrich Williams (back spasms) and Cason Wallace (sprained toe) to their injury report recently. In OKC’s last preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, Williams missed the entire game while Wallace only played eight minutes in a start before being ruled out.

Wallace is considered day-to-day with the toe injury and they’ll take a conservative approach during the preseason.

“I think he is fine,” Daigneault said. “We are going to be conservative with him being preseason and he has done a good job to this point. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. We were conservative with him in the game. (He has a) toe sprain and (is) day-to-day.”

Wallace is averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists and one steal on 38.5% shooting in three preseason games.

Meanwhile, Daigneault said Williams’ back flared up and a timeline on his return is too early to give out.

“We need to see how he’s responding,” Daigneault said. “His back is a little hot right now so we just need to see how he responds in the next couple of days. It’s not something you can do a firm timeline with at this particular stage.”

In terms of whether either will play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for OKC’s preseason game, it sounds like Wallace is closer than Williams but the most likely outcome is that they both miss it.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire