Mark Daigneault named a finalist for 2023-24 Coach of the Year award

The NBA announced its award finalists for the 2023-24 season on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder had several representatives among the groups.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was named a finalist for the Coach of the Year award. This shouldn’t be surprising: The 39-year-old won the NBCA’s version of the award voted among his peers.

In his fourth season as the head coach, Daigneault led OKC as it became the youngest top seed in league history. The Thunder finished 57-25, a 17-win jump from last season’s 40-42 record.

Other finalists are Chris Finch and Jamahl Mosley. The 2023-24 Coach of the Year award will be announced during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren were named finalists for MVP and Rookie of the Year honors, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire