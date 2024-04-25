Mark Daigneault discusses Josh Giddey’s first 2 playoff games, what he’s liked from him

Through two playoff games, it’s been a mixed bag of results for Josh Giddey — which is also an accurate way to describe his third season overall.

After struggling for most of the season with consistency, he had a strong finish with some of the best basketball of his career during the last month-plus of his campaign. The 21-year-old pointed to a switch of mindset for the turnaround.

In Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans, he was limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes. He subbed out with 10 minutes left in the contest and didn’t check back into the tight back-and-forth game.

In the Thunder’s Game 2 blowout win, Giddey was much better. He finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. He was a plus-28 in 26 minutes.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talked about Giddey’s first two playoff games and noted how well he’s graded out as a defender along with the playmaking he provides.

“He’s played really hard defensively. We’ve moved him around. We had him on Murphy in Game 1,” Daigneault said. “Last night he was on Murphy and a mix of Herb Jones and other guys.

“I felt last night offensively, he did a good job of helping us initiate the blender with early passes. The possession that ended with a Wiggins cut that forced the timeout for them — that possession started with him moving it out of a pick-and-roll with Chet.

“That kinda got us going. That’s what he needs to do for us. That’s really helpful for us. When he’s advancing the ball up the floor and when he’s getting the thing started for us.”

If the Thunder are going to make a deep playoff run, they’ll need the version of Giddey from Game 2 rather than Game 1 more often.

It’s been an odd fit at times, but when the third-year guard has it going, he adds another advantage for OKC as a playmaker who can finish around the rim.

