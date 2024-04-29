Mark Daigneault comments on winning 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s successful season resulted in Mark Daigneault being named the 2023-24 Coach of the Year award. The 39-year-old led the OKC to a 57-25 record and the youngest top seed in league history.

Daigneault discussed his career achievement before the Thunder’s Game 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He deflected credit and instead talked about the totality of the Thunder’s success.

“It’s a little uncomfortable because you see all the different people whose fingerprints were on the final product,” Daigneault said. “Starting with the players but we have a robust organization.

“I was thinking about this this morning — how to describe this from my seat. If you come here tonight and just watch us move and how efficient everything is… We’re just on it top to bottom. It allows the team to focus on the performance. It allows the players to focus on their craft.

“That’s invaluable. From my seat, when you see that, it’s very humbling. When you get singled out for it, it’s a little uncomfortable, but I’m certainly grateful. It’s a great honor.”

Mark Daigneault on winning COTY: "It's a little uncomfortable because you see all the different people whose fingerprints were on the final product." pic.twitter.com/PBkPNbQJYQ — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 29, 2024

Daigneault has grown from an unknown to one of the best head coaches in the league since he took over the job from Billy Donovan in 2020. He’s set up the success of several players on the roster during his tenure.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire