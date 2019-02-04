Mark Cuban thinks it's starting to feel like Dirk Nowitzki's last season

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said it’s starting to feel like this season is going to be Dirk Nowitzki’s last one. (AP/Chuck Burton)

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t confirmed whether or not he will retire at the end of the season.

Owner Mark Cuban, however, said it’s certainly starting to feel like the 40-year-old is currently on his “goodbye tour” around the league.

Nowitzki has been with the Mavericks for 21 seasons — a league record for seasons spent with the same team. While he’s averaging just more than 10 minutes of playing time in 21 appearances this season, Nowitzki still repeatedly draws large crowds and tremendous respect from fans across the league.

Cuban, while speaking on the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday, said he hasn’t talked with Nowitzki about his specific plans. Whatever he wants, though, he’s going to get.

“We haven’t really discussed it. He’s trying to decide if he’s going to take some time off or not,” Cuban told 105.3 The Fan. “But he can do whatever he wants. He’s earned it. I don’t care. Whatever he wants to do, Dirk can do.”

The 13-time All-Star is currently averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, both career lows, and is coming off the bench for the first time in his career. He was, however, sidelined at the beginning of the year while recovering from ankle surgery and didn’t make his debut until December.

Nowitzki was added to the All-Star Game — along with Dwyane Wade, who has announced that this is his final season in the league — last week as a special addition, marking a perfect way to honor the future Hall-of-Famers.

Even if this is Nowitzki’s last season, Cuban said he will still have a place within the organization — and thinks that a community relations role with the team would be a perfect fit.

“Dirk loves being a big kid and hanging out with kids and those who are less fortunate,” Cuban told 105.3 The Fan. “I think representing the Mavericks in that role is going to be great for him.”

