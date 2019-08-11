Mark Cuban thinks Carmelo Anthony should be on Team USA

Should Carmelo Anthony be on the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster for Team USA? That’s the question that many have been asking as the American national team has worked through its scrimmages and cut and added players to its roster.

Carmelo apparently asked to be on Team USA, but Jerry Colangelo declined to put the aging veteran on the roster. Anthony is still without an NBA team at this juncture, and it’s not clear whether his career in the NBA is over. It’s thought that Anthony might be trying to use Team USA as a springboard into a trial with a new NBA team, which Team USA. Might be a distraction.

Meanwhile, at least one prominent NBA figure things that Anthony should be on Team USA. Speaking this week, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he believes that Anthony should be with the national team.

Via Twitter: