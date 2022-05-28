Mark Cuban takes subtle jab at Warriors crowds while praising Mavericks fans

Cuban takes subtle jab at Dubs crowds while praising Mavs fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was in hostile territory Thursday night as he watched his team lose to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center, ending their 2021-22 season.

Warriors fans were in a frenzy as Klay Thompson led the way with a game-high 32 points, helping send the team to its sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons.

But in Cuban's eyes, Dub Nation pales in comparison to Dallas fans, who affectionately refer to themselves as MFFL (Mavericks Fans For Life).

During a postgame interview with Bally Sports reporter Marc Stein, Cuban was congratulated for a successful season.

"Yeah, it wasn't as good as we wanted it to be but you know what, let me also say, Mavs fans, amazing, amazing," Cuban said. "The MFFLs were really there. People talk about the crowd here [at Chase Center]. This was a closeout game and there wasn't nearly the energy of any of our playoff games. And that's no disrespect to the San Francisco crowd but the Mavs fans are just insane and such a pleasure at all of our games. So I'm proud of the Mavs fans as well."

Usually when someone has to say "no disrespect," there generally is disrespect within the statement.

The tough news for Cuban is that he'll have to wait until next season to hear the roar of Mavericks fans at American Airlines Center.

