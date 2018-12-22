Mark Cuban has something to say about American kids playing basketball these days

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic has been a scoring, passing, dancing, do-everything delight basically since he debuted in the NBA this season, and it’s apparently got his team’s owner thinking about how to create more Luka Doncics.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke with George Efkarpides of EuroHoops about the NBA’s newest wunderkind to not only praise the system that created Doncic, but also put down the culture around today’s top teenagers in American basketball.

Mark Cuban thinks Slovenian basketball has the right idea

Via EuroHoops:

It is important because you’re used to people being older than you but I think he just learned how to play basketball and that’s the biggest gift. When you’re gifted as he is and you actually learn to play the game. If you look at the basketball education of kids starting at 11-years old in Europe and particularly Slovenia which is basketball oriented. If we took our best kids and seven years before they are McDonald’s all-American, we sent them over to Slovenia to get an education, the league would be a thousand times better. They just learn how to play basketball while our guys learn how to dunk and put together mixtapes”.

There is obviously a lot to unpack in those two paragraphs, but Cuban’s central thesis appears to be that America would get the basketball players possible if it pushed the elite 11-year-old players in the country into basketball academies, like the ones Doncic would have gone through as a child.

Of course, there are some serious problems with that sentiment.

It’s hard to blame Mark Cuban for wanting more players like Luka Doncic. (Getty Images)

Cuban’s quote is dealing in caricatures: the focused Europeans vs. the complacent, easily distracted American teenagers.

It’s a tired act, built on the obtuse and dehumanizing idea that an athlete is wasting his/her potential when they spend one of their precious few waking hours doing something other than training. There are definitely American kids spending enough time training for the next level and their counterparts in Europe have more extracurriculars than just basketball.

Dirk Nowitzki, the greatest player in the history of Cuban’s franchise and European basketball, was pushed by his youth coach into playing instruments and reading, per Sports Illustrated. By Cuban’s own account, Doncic spent his offseason before what is now a Rookie of the Year campaign “on a boat every day playing Fortnite,” per ESPN. Forcing a teenager to focus their entire life on basketball has never been the best way to create basketball players.

Looking at the issue on a more practical level, there are two players in the NBA right now from the “basketball-oriented” nation of Slovenia: Doncic and Goran Dragic. That’s one third of the amount of the players from the District of Columbia currently in the NBA alone and one eighth the amount on a per capita level.

That’s not to put down the country of Slovenia, it’s just that acting like USA basketball development is in some kind of cultural crisis right now is hard to believe. There might be problems with youth basketball in the U.S. right now, but it’s not because the players are dunking and editing mixtapes.

