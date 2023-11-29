Advertisement

How Mark Cuban’s sale of the Mavericks could become the standard | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill explains what the Dallas governor’s move means for the franchise - and how Miriam Adelson’s purchase could be accepted by the NBA. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.