Mark Cuban roasted by Wharton student over Mavericks' Seth Curry trade

WATCH: Wharton student roasts Mark Cuban for Seth Curry deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is a Pennsylvania native who grew up in Pittsburgh (shoutout the 412), began his higher education at the University of Pittsburgh, and returned to the Steel City to start his professional career. He's a Keystone State dude.

He's also a business virtuoso, so it makes sense that The Wharton School at Penn would reach out to someone like Cuban for a live interview about the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and all the other newfangled things that Cuban is exploring as someone at the forefront of tech, money, and all that jazz.

But I'd imagine Cuban didn't think he would wind up getting absolutely roasted for a bad basketball trade he signed off on two years ago.

RELATED: Want to believe in these Sixers? They're giving you some good reasons

Alas, that's exactly what happened during the lightning round section of a recent Wharton Cypher Accelerator Interview posted on the school's YouTube page last week.

You can watch the exchange here, starting at the 52:40 mark:

And here's the full exchange, transcribed:

"STUDENT: This one's about the Mavericks. So it's been about a year since Seth Curry was traded away to the 76ers for Josh Richardson and Tyler Bey. As someone who's in Philly now, I have to ask - looking back on this trade, how do you think it went and should the Mavs have kept Seth Curry.

"CUBAN: I hate you. Next question.

"STUDENT: [Laughs]

"CUBAN: That answers your question. Yeah, we might re-think it if we had to do it all over again."

GOT. DANG.

That's ruthless energy, and I love it. The student can barely keep himself from laughing as he rolls out a seemingly innocuous question to anyone who doesn't follow basketball, but a clear ether from anyone who knows the fallout of that deal.

MORE: Ben Simmons reportedly changed his COVID vaccine stance

Story continues

And Cuban, to be totally fair, was a great sport. The witty one-liner response, the admittance of defeat, it's all great.

The trade has of course turned out to be one of Daryl Morey's masterstrokes since joining the Sixers as President of Basketball Operations in 2020.

Curry is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists per game 48% FG/43% 3P/88% FT shooting splits since the deal, playing a huge role in the Sixers' success over the past season-plus.

Richardson averaged 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game on 42% FG/33% 3P/91% FT shooting splits in one year with the Mavs before being dealt this past offseason for bench player Moses Brown. Tyler Bey has scored 18 career NBA points.

Tough look for Cuban, but you can't win every trade!