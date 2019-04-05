Mark Cuban recalls funny part of Mavs losing to 'We Believe' Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Mavericks went 67-15 during the 2006-07 season. They had legitimate championship aspirations.

It all came crashing down in the first round of the playoffs when the No. 8 seed "We Believe" Warriors shocked the top-seeded Mavs in six games.

Dallas owner Mark Cuban was a guest on 95.7 The Game on Friday morning, and reminisced about the historic loss.

"The one funny part that I remember the most -- if there was a funny part -- every time I walked into the arena, all of Oracle would start chanting, 'Cuban sucks.' It was great," Cuban said while laughing. "Literally, I would step out of the tunnel to go to the court, and it would start. I would go back into the tunnel, it stopped. I'd go onto the court, it'd start. And the players on the court would be like, 'What the hell is going on?'

"So there was one humorous, comical side of it. But other than that, it was just brutal. It was so disappointing."

Looking ahead -- in case you were wondering, it's extremely unlikely that Cuban will run for President in 2020.

Dirk Nowitzki recently reminisced about losing to the Dubs 12 years ago, and said one thing stands out above all else when he thinks about that series:

Pregame tailgates.

"It doesn't happen much in basketball," he told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Happens more in football, when the fans cookout before. But that was the case when we drove up to the arena two-and-a-half hours, three hours before tip.

"Fans were out there flipping us off, mooning us on our way in. It was crazy. As a competitor, fun to play, but it kind of pushed them to another level. The fans were a big part of that."

Oracle Arena. What an amazing place.

