Watch Mark Cuban's Stunned Reaction When He Learns NBA Suspended Season

Mark Cuban’s immediate reaction to the NBA suspending its season Wednesday said it all.

The Dallas Mavericks owner was watching his team host the Denver Nuggets when he saw a news flash on his phone that said the league was shutting down after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mouth agape, rocking back in shock, Cuban clearly hadn’t seen this coming.

This is Mark Cuban finding out about the NBA suspending the season. pic.twitter.com/dK2WHkz2OW — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 12, 2020

“This is crazy This can’t be true,” he told an ESPN reporter shortly afterward. “It seemed more like out of a movie than reality.”

—Mark Cuban explains his reaction to hearing that the NBA was suspending its season. pic.twitter.com/MHyrAD4D0f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

As for his opinion of the shutdown, Cuban said he would defer to the experts.

“This is peoples’ lives at stake,” he said at a news conference later (watch at the top). “This isn’t about basketball.”

The Mavericks won 113-97 in what will be the team’s final game until further notice.

Cuban said he would initiate a program to help arena employees on hourly pay while play is suspended.

