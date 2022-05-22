Mark Cuban offers sarcastic response to Mavericks' $100K bench fine

Cuban tweets sarcastic reaction after Mavs' $100K bench fine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you're an NBA team owner, chances are you won't be very happy when your organization is slapped with a hefty fine.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted out a sarcastic response Sunday after his team was fined $100,000 for multiple violations of the NBA's "bench decorum" rules. The Mavs now have been fined $175,000 total for those violations this postseason.

Our bench is out of control ! https://t.co/InNJPhDKuK — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 22, 2022

The end of the Mavs' bench -- including Cuban himself -- was seen standing very close to the Chase Center court for the majority of Friday night's Western Conference finals Game 2, which resulted in a few frustrating moments for the Warriors.

Cuban and the rest of the Mavs' bench are an energetic bunch, and the energy from the raucous home crowd Sunday night at American Airlines Center only will add to the intensity on the sideline.

