Mark Cuban confident Mavericks will win Warriors protest, game won't resume

Cuban sure Mavs will win Dubs protest, game won't be re-played originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA hasn't announced a decision on the protest filed by Mark Cuban in the aftermath of the Warriors' 127-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 22.

But the Mavericks owner is convinced he knows how the league will rule.

"We'll win [the protest]," Cuban told reporters in Dallas before the Mavericks' game against the Kings on Wednesday. "They just won't re-play it."

Late in the third quarter of the Warriors' win, Golden State got a free basket following a timeout when there was confusion about who had possession before the stoppage.

The Mavs forgot to play defense ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/S6q9ByrTb7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

Upon review, the confusion stemmed from hand gestures made by referee Andy Nagy, who initially signaled that the Warriors had possession, but when indicating that the Mavericks had called a timeout, made it appear as though Dallas had the ball. He is then seen gesturing that it in fact was Golden State's ball.

But when play resumed, the two teams were on opposite ends of the court, near their own respective baskets. Jordan Poole quickly received the ball from Nagy and inbounded it to Kevon Looney for the easiest dunk of his NBA career.

"They won't re-play but they will tell us we were right about them being wrong," Cuban said Wednesday. "Because what we turned in basically said the referees were lined up as if the ball was going [left]. But the [referee Andy Nagy] never checked. So the ref on [the right], so the ball is coming [left] and we're coming out of the timeout thinking it's our ball. And the ref was lined up at the 28-foot mark as opposed to the free-throw extended. You're lined up there when you think the ball is going [left].

"The other ref was down here [to the left]. The announcer announces Dallas ball. The only people who know it's not Dallas ball ... because we're down there [to the left] and the play is down there [to the right], we can't see and nobody came over to tell us during the whole timeout.

"And the rulebook says there are 24 seconds to correct that, even when they scored the basket, because it took a second, they could have disallowed the basket, which has happened before and reset it because they saw we weren't set. They saw the refs weren't in the right position. So you have 24 seconds to correct the error and they didn't correct it."

Cuban said the game won't be re-played because the sequence in question had only a 4.2 percent chance of impacting the outcome.

While the Warriors won the game by two points, Reggie Bullock hit an inconsequential 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the margin closer

The boisterous Mavericks owner has a history of filing protests over questionable moments in games, so when he was asked if he logged his latest complaint with the league to make a point or because he actually thought the protest would be successful, he said "both."

"Most protests I've ever filed was to make a point but in this particular case ... have you ever seen a situation where ... you saw what we posted," Cuban said. "Michael Smith, the referee down here, had no idea what was going on. Why the hell would he be down here if the ball was being inbounded down there for play on that basket? There's no reason.

"People are like 'Well, why weren't you down there?' Well, it was a timeout. We thought it was our ball so we were walking to inbound the ball, just like every time. [If] we're slow, you give us a delay of game, but we weren't slow. So it is what it is. They screwed up but they're not going to re-play it. I just don't see it."

At the time, the Warriors-Mavericks game was a pivotal clash in the Western Conference playoff race. Golden State improved to 38-36 while Dallas fell to 36-37.

In the span of two weeks, the fortunes of both teams has shifted dramatically, as the Warriors sit in the No. 6 in the West with a 42-38 record. The Mavericks, on the other hand, have fallen on hard times and are on the verge of missing the postseason altogether as they entered Wednesday with a 37-42 record, good for 11th place in the conference.

