‘A question mark’: Cowboys tempering expectations about Michael Gallup’s return date

The Cowboys were always hopeful that wide receiver Michael Gallup would be fully recovered from his ACL tear in time to suit up for the 2022 season opener.

They’re still hopeful, but they’re also realistic in tempering expectations.

“Optimistically, I expect him to give us a question mark around the first game,” team owner Jerry Jones told reporters this week at the annual league meetings in Florida.

That question mark may even extend to multiple games to start the season.

The timetable was always going to be tight. The four-year veteran felt a “pop” as he landed while making a twisting catch on January 2 in the Cowboys’ Week 17 game versus Arizona. The touchdown grab proved to be Gallup’s final play of the season, as MRI results showed a clean tear of the ligament in his left knee.

Dr. Dan Cooper performed surgery in early February, after a waiting period to allow the initial swelling to abate, in hopes that it would speed Gallup’s recovery.

As recently as two weeks ago, Gallup himself was reluctant to throw out a date when asked about his prognosis. He’ll return to the field on a new five-year contract to stay with the team after a trade sent Amari Cooper to Cleveland and Cedrick Wilson left in free agency.

“You don’t want to miss games, but you can’t put a timetable on it,” the 26-year-old said. “You want to play as soon as you’re able, but you’ve got to make sure you’re right before you go out there.”

Gallup’s boss, who just gave him a new five-year deal worth up to $62.5 million, agrees. Some of the money, though, is tied up in per-game roster bonuses. Now it seems he may miss a few.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said receiver Michael Gallup could miss two or three games at the beginning of the season. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 29, 2022

“I see a conversation that’s a conservatively, ‘We’d like to have a couple more games to get him out there,’ Jerry said from Palm Beach. “And then I can see the aggressive side being, ‘He’s sure looking good out there, feels good and says he’s ready to go.'”

Story continues

The Cowboys signed free agent receiver James Washington earlier this month. The Steelers veteran is expected to play a major role, and the Texas native says he plans to show more in Dallas than he was allowed to over four seasons in Pittsburgh.

It seems he may get his chance right away, although the Cowboys are likely looking at also adding to the receiving corps via the draft late next month.

For now, Gallup continues the slow and steady work of getting his knee ready for its fifth NFL season.

“Obviously when I get back out there, you’ve got to take it up a notch,” Gallup said after agreeing to his new contract to remain a Cowboy. “They put all their faith in me, so I need to put all my work into the team.”

List

News: Jerry Jones talks Cowboys culture and Gallup's rehab; alleges extortion in paternity case

List

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Double dip at WR helps replenish offense

List

11 celebrities who are huge Cowboys fans