Mark Cooper: Yeovil manager says the 'feelgood' factor is back at the club

Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper says he feels the club's "heart and soul" has been restored after they sealed promotion to the National League.

The Glovers beat Truro City 2-0 on Thursday to clinch the National League South title with two games to go.

It means they will be back in the fifth tier next season after dropping down to the regional leagues last May.

Yeovil were taken over by new owners at the time of their relegation following a long period of discontent.

"It's a fantastic achievement for the club, for the owner who came in and gave us a chance to put this remarkable team together and to get a bit of heart and soul back in the club," Cooper told BBC Radio Somerset.

"We've done that. The players have done that. It's a brilliant night for the football club and one we should really enjoy."

Cooper, who was appointed as manager in October 2022, kept his role following the takeover by the Hellier Group in May and said he felt the team had "proved everyone wrong" with their performances this season.

Yeovil have an average home attendance of more than 3,000 in this campaign - significantly more than the rest of National League South sides - and were supported by 1,200 travelling fans for Thursday's game against Truro in Gloucestershire.

They will be presented the league trophy on Saturday when they take on Dartford at their Huish Park home.

"I'm buzzing for Saturday and we can have a party together with loads and loads of fans and just get that feel-good factor back. We have to enjoy theses moments before we start thinking about next year," Cooper said.

"We talk about the support for the level we're at and it's amazing. It should be a great football club and we want to try and build that and make it great again."

Yeovil captain Matt Worthington, one of 14 players who stayed at the club last summer, said the fans "deserve some happiness".

He added: "It's emotional because after everything we've been through. I've had some bad times here, stuck with it and I'm really happy that we got here.

"Last summer was very difficult, it was a decision I had to make whether to stay or it was time to move on and I'm just so happy I stayed.

"I love this club, I love the town and I'm just happy I can be part of a promotion side."

On Friday, the Football Association announced Weymouth had been awarded all three points after their game with Yeovil on April 1 was abandoned.

The game was stopped due to a medical emergency in the crowd during the second half, with Weymouth leading 1-0.