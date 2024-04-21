Mark Clattenburg urged to resign by Gary Neville over Nottingham Forest statement

Mark Clattenburg was at Goodison Park to see the controversial incident - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Gary Neville has told Mark Clattenburg he should step down from his role at Nottingham Forest after the club accused VAR Stuart Attwell of bias – before the former official doubled down in a newspaper column.

Forest released a furious statement on Sunday after their 2-0 defeat at Everton in which they were denied two penalties.

The club claimed they asked PGMOL to remove Attwell from the game due to his allegiance to another club in the relegation battle, only for them not to do so.

Nottingham Forest's statement on X

Clattenburg is now a consultant for Forest and was at Goodison Park, and Neville urged him to resign otherwise he would be endorsing the statement.

“Mark Clattenberg must resign tonight,” Neville told Sky Sports. “If he saw those words go out in which question the integrity of a referee and claims someone is a cheat for supporting another club, then he’s supporting what is being said. He would lose all credibility with referees in the game. He should stand down tonight and distance himself from that statement.”

However, Clattenburg then had a column published in the Daily Mail in which he labelled the decisions “a joke” and a “hat-trick of howlers”.

Referencing Attwell’s support for Luton, he added: “Certainly, I would not have risked this situation if I were the head of the referees and all of this could have been avoided had the PGMOL simply made smarter appointments.

“The PGMOL can acknowledge the errors if they want. The Key Match Incident panel can say Forest should have been awarded three penalties if they wish. Howard Webb can offer up an explanation on his Match Officials Mic’d Up television show with Michael Owen if he is so inclined.

“All of that is bound to happen, but none of it will help Nottingham Forest now.”

