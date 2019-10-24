Mark Cavendish to team up with former British Cycling coach Rod Ellingworth as he joins Bahrain-McLaren

Mark Cavendish is generally acknowledged to be the greatest sprinter cycling has ever known - PA

Mark Cavendish will be formally announced on Friday as a Bahrain-McLaren rider, signing a contract which is likely to see him through to the conclusion of his career.

The 34-year-old, who will perform ambassadorial activities for McLaren as part of his deal, will team up once again with Rod Ellingworth, his old coach at British Cycling, as he seeks to end his much-garlanded career in style.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2011 world road race champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist has not won a World Tour race for almost two years after missing the best part of two seasons with Epstein-Barr virus.

Cavendish is generally acknowledged to be the greatest sprinter cycling has ever known. He has won 30 Tour de France stages in his career, placing him second on the all time list behind only Eddy Merckx.

It is likely, however, that the Dimension Data rider will have some sort of performance-related clause in his deal, with an extension almost certainly contingent on success.

Cavendish has won 30 Tour de France stages in his career Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Bahrain-McLaren are slowly building an arsenal of riders and staff. Roger Hammond, the former national champion and Dimension Data sporting director, is joining as performance manager. Tim Harris is joining as development director, scouting and looking after the younger riders. Brent Copeland will be staying as operations director.

On the rider side, Mikel Landa and Wout Poels are already confirmed as joining, with Cavendish the latest big name.

Bahrain-Merida already have sprinter Sonny Colbrelli on their books, but the Italian says he does not see the arrival of the Briton as an issue.

Story continues

"I'm happy that Cav is joining Bahrain-Media next year. I know him pretty well, we get on and I've got a lot of respect for him," Colbrelli told Cyclingnews earlier this month. "It'll be good to have him here because after all his success and sprinting skills, I can only improve as sprinter by having him as a teammate.

"We all hope that he makes a full comeback next year, gets back to being the Cavendish we all know so well and ends his career on a high with some big wins. He might not win 15 races a year like he did at his peak but I'm sure he can win again."