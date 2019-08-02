Mark Cavendish set for comeback with back-to-back races over eight days

Mark Cavendish is aiming to bring an end to a 17-month wait for a win - PA

Mark Cavendish will aim to bring an end to a 17-month wait for a win after being named for back-to-back races over the next eight days.

Cavendish will first lead his Dimension Data team at the Tour of Poland, which rolls out of Krakow today and finishes next Friday before then switching to Great Britain colours for the men's elite race at the European Road Championships in Alkmaar, Holland next Sunday.

The 34-year-old has struggled with illness in recent years, most notably battling the Epstein Barr virus, but had targeted this year's Tour de France, where he was looking to add to his 30 Tour stage wins - four fewer than Eddy Merckx's record.

However he was left out of Team Dimension Data's squad - a decision that left him 'absolutely heartbroken' - with performance manager Rolf Aldag saying general manager Doug Ryder had overruled him on Cavendish's inclusion.

With the Tour omission and Cavendish’s former coach Rod Ellingworth set to take over Bahrain-Merida later this year, rumours of the sprinter moving to the team have resurfaced, with the Manxman out of contract at Dimension Data at the end of the year.

His best result of the 2019 season so far has been a third place stage finish in the Tour of Turkey in April.

Most recently, the 2011 road race champion competed at the Adriatica Ionica, which took place in Italy at the end of July, but abandoned on stage two after puncturing while in the front group.

Cavendish will be looking for a return to form in the first three flat stages at the Tour of Poland, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) also set to contest the bunch sprints.

He will be supported by Bernie Eisel and Jaco Venter, with Enrico Gasparotto, Stefan De Bod, Gino Mader and Ben O’Connor completing Dimension Data’s seven-man squad.

Cavendish was also yesterday named as part of the Great Britain squad for the European Road Championships which take place from August 7-11, although he will only be in action on the final day.

National champion Alice Barnes will lead the women's elite team alongside sister Hannah, Nikki Juniper, Hayley Simmonds and under-23 national champion Anna Henderson.

Alice Barnes and Simmonds will contest the women's time trial, with Alex Dowsett competing in the men's event. The event forms part of the build up to next month's Road World Championships in Yorkshire.