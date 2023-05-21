Mark Cavendish set to announce retirement at end of 2023

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) at the Giro d'Italia

Mark Cavendish is set to announce his retirement as a professional rider in a Giro d'Italia rest day press conference on Monday, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Cavendish is currently competing at the Giro d'Italia, and he is expected to confirm on Monday's rest day that 2023 will be his final season in the pro peloton.

The Manxman remains in line to compete for Astana Qazaqstan at the Tour de France in July, where he will chase the stage victory that would break the all-time record of 34 wins that he currently shares with Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, and the occasion was marked in Seregno before stage 15, where he was presented with a cake and serenaded with a rendition of happy birthday by the gathered crowds.

He has competed for the win in several sprints at the Giro, with his best result coming on stage 11 to Tortona with a third place close behind winner Pascal Ackermann.

Cavendish has racked up 161 wins throughout his 17-year career as a pro, including 53 Grand Tour stage wins, Milan-San Remo, and the 2011 world title in Copenhagen. He's still searching for his first win of 2023 having moved on from Soudal-QuickStep to his current team, Astana.

Cavendish celebrated his 38th birthday at the #Giro stage start today. He's set to announce his retirement at a press conference during tomorrow's rest day pic.twitter.com/2Jf9jKgNtKMay 21, 2023

