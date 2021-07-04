Mark Cavendish and peloton poised for double Ventoux ascent as Tour de France returns to the mountains

The peloton rides - Tour de France 2021, stage 11 –live updates - REUTERS

04:55 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 11 at the Tour de France, the 198.9-kilometre run from Sorgues to Malaucène.

Another day, another stage closer to Paris for riders targeting the general classification, the mountains classification and, of course, a certain Manxman who may not only equal Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins at the Tour this year, but possibly also break it. But one step at a time for any fans of Mark Cavendish out there because today will be a massive test for the Deceuninck-Quick Step sprinter.

Tim Declercq and Mark Cavendish - Tour de France 2021, stage 11 –live updates - AP

With two ascents of Mont Ventoux in a stage that includes 4,647 metres in vertical elevation, this is a day that will strike fear into any rider that struggles in the high mountains. Before we have a closer look at this mouthwatering stage though, let's remind ourselves who is wearing what as respective leader in each of the four main classifications – in other words those that have jerseys.

Tadej Pogacar smiles during stage 10 - Tour de France 2021, stage 11 –live updates - GETTY IMAGES

There were no changes of note in the general classification following Tuesday's stage and so Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who took the race lead last Saturday, will again be wearing the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey. The defending champion leads Ben O'Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) by 2min 18sec, while Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) is third but is over three minutes further back.

Having added another 50 points to his account by winning his third stage at this year's Tour, Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) tightened his grip on the maillot vert, the green jersey. Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) took 13 and 15 respectively at Tuesday's intermediate sprint and may, one suspects, add to their tallies just beyond the 40km mark today.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), who won the mountains classification on his Tour debut in 2013, took control of that particular competition on Sunday and so will again be dressed in the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, as overall leader. Michael Woods (ISN) and Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) are breathing down Quintana's neck going into today's huge test in the mountains.

Just like the general and mountains classifications, there were no changes in the best young rider competition. As overall leader of the race, Pogacar also tops this classification, although Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the Slovenian's maillot blanc, the white jersey, as the second best-paced rider, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) is third, though he trails Pogacar by 7min 22sec.

And for anybody that missed Deceuninck-Quick Step's textbook lead-out on Tuesday, you can relive the highlights right here . . .

So, what's on today's menu?

Tour de France stage 11 route profile – Tour de France 2021, stage 11 –live updates - ASO

Here's a look at the all-important numbers from those climbs . . .

. . . and a breakdown of what points can be won in the mountains.

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?