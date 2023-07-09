Mark Cavendish offered contract extension to ride 2024 Tour de France

Cavendish broke his collarbone in a crash on Saturday - AP/Thibault Camus

Mark Cavendish has been offered a contract extension by Astana after his Tour de France ending-crash on Saturday, with the team saying he deserves “another opportunity” to win a record 35th Tour stage next summer.

The Manx rider, 38, announced in May that this would be his final season in the sport. After drawing level with the great Belgian Eddy Merckx on 34 Tour stage wins in 2021, Cavendish had been hoping to end one of the most storied careers in cycling history on a high with a 35th stage win this summer.

It was not to be. A mechanical cost him victory when he looked set for glory in Bordeaux on Friday, and his Tour then ended cruelly on Saturday when he crashed out of this year’s race with around 60km remaining of the 201km eighth stage from Libourne to Limoges. Cavendish suffered a broken collarbone.

Astana’s general manager, Alexandre Vinokourov, has now told L’Equipe that he would like to retain Cavendish for one more year, but that “it is up to him” whether he wants to continue.

“Yes, we want Mark to go on to 2024 and race his 15th Tour de France to win his 35th stage,” said the 49-year-old Vinokourov, who was a gold medallist at the 2012 London Olympics.

“I myself suffered a fractured femur in 2011 on the Tour and it was supposed to be my last year but I didn’t want to stop just like that.

“I stayed on and fought hard to win the Olympic Games in London the following year. Mark has the same mentality and the same determination to achieve his ultimate goal. We’re ready to give him that opportunity. But it’s up to him.”

It is unclear when or if Cavendish will return this season.

He won his first stages of the Tour de France all the way back in 2008 and has since amassed the finest palmares of any sprinter in cycling history. At his retirement press conference he said: “Cycling’s been my life for over 25 years. I’ve lived an absolute dream. The bike has given me the opportunity to see the world and meet incredible people, a lot of whom I’m proud to call friends.

“I love the sport more than you can even imagine and I can’t see myself going too far from it, that’s for sure.”

